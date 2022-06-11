Gardai called in as crowd trouble overshadows Longford Town clash with Bray

Longford garda station
A teenager was arrested and a number of other supporters were escorted from Longford Town's home encounter with Bray Wanderers at Bishopsgate last night.
It's understood several Bray supporters were removed from the ground after unruly scenes marred the side's SSE First Division League match.
One of those, a youth in his late teens, was later arrested for public order.
A statement from the Garda Press Office confirmed officers were called in shortly after 9pm to assist stewards in restoring order.
The statement also confirmed no injuries were reported.
