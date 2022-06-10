Search

11 Jun 2022

Disgraceful crowd trouble as Bray hold out for draw against Longford Town

Terrible behaviour by a section of Bray fans in ugly scenes at Bishopsgate

longford town fc

Longford Town goalscorer Michael Barker on the ball against Bray in the league game at Bishopsgate on Friday night Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

11 Jun 2022 1:00 AM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

While the result was disappointing from a Longford Town point of view, the SSE Airtricity League First Division match at Bishopsgate on Friday night was marred by the terrible behaviour of a section of the flare flying Bray Wanderers supporters.

Longford Town . . . 1  Bray Wanderers . . . 1 

Disgraceful scenes, to say the least, as some out of control Bray fans made it extremely difficult for the brave Longford stewards who were subject to serious hassle in their efforts to defuse the situation. 

The Gardai were eventually called to deal with the shocking crowd trouble with some Bray fans removed from the grounds during the course of the second half. 

On the pitch it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when former Town striker Rob Manley shot past the home keeper Luke Dennison.

Bray then created a couple of other great scoring chances with Dennison producing a fine point-blank save to keep out a header from Manley.

Longford equalised in the 42nd minute when a bullet of a header from defender Michael Barker was saved by ex-Town keeper Michael Kelly but the linesman deemed that the ball had crossed the line. 

While Bray were reduced to ten men when Eoin Massey was dismissed for a second yellow card foul in the 75th minute, they succeeded in holding out for a hard earned draw.  

Longford were the better side in the second half in their search for a winning goal and it almost materialised in the 89th minute.

Substitute Ryan Graydon (back in action after injury) weaved his way through from the right wing and let fly with a shot that was heading for the back of the net, only for the ball to be blocked by fellow Longford player Joe Power who was unfortunate to be in the way. 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker, Dylan Barnett, Ben Lynch; Karl Chambers, Dean McMenamy; Eric Molloy, Sam Verdon, Joe Power; Cristian Magerusan.

Subs:- Ryan Graydon for Molloy (51 mins); Callum Warfield for Magerusan (66 mins).

BRAY WANDERERS: Michael Kelly; Eoin Massey, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight, Paul Fox; Conor Clifford; Callum Thompson, Darragh Livingston, Keith Dalton; Kieran Marty Waters; Rob Manley.

Subs:- Karl Manahan for Clifford (73 mins); Zak O’Neill for Livingston (76 mins); Jamie Callaghan and Darragh Lynch for Waters and Dalton (86 mins). 

Referee: Gavin Colfer. 

 

