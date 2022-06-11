Down Memory Lane | Big milestone for well known Longford business and 21st birthday celebrations from 2007

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
In this trip Down Memory Lane we reproduce a selection of great pictorial memories from 2007, including Stephen Brennan's 21st birthday celebrations, the official opening of the newly refurbished Hair Square and the launch of a new DVD by The Attic and Audiopilot.
A court has heard how a young mother of four crashed into the back of a van while fleeing from a domestic row on the outskirts of Longford town last year
'The Visit', a collaboration between Mostrim Players, Edgeworthstown and Bea Masterson Drama Group, Legan, runs at Backstage Theatre, Longford from Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18
A man who told a garda: “I am going to get you”, after claiming he was being racially profiled when stopped at a checkpoint has escaped criminal conviction
representatives from Green School committees from 2021 and 2022 as well as Green School Co-ordinator for 2021 Ms Maher, Green Schools Co-ordinator for 2022 Mrs Farrelly and Principal Ms Hughes
