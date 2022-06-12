Search

12 Jun 2022

MISSING PERSON ALERT | Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing teen thought to be in Longford

MISSING PERSON ALERT | Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing teen thought to be in Longford

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

12 Jun 2022 4:11 PM

Gardaí and family are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager thought to be in Longford. 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Blaine Haughton, who is missing from Athboy, Co Meath, since Friday, June 10, 2022.

Blaine is described as being 6' in height, of slim build with blonde hair.

It is thought he may be in the Longford Town area. 

Gardaí and Blaine's family are concerned for his welfare. 

HSE closes part of Midlands food business

HSE closes part of Midlands food business

Anyone with information on Blaine's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media