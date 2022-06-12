MISSING PERSON ALERT | Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing teen thought to be in Longford

Gardaí and family are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager thought to be in Longford.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Blaine Haughton, who is missing from Athboy, Co Meath, since Friday, June 10, 2022.
Blaine is described as being 6' in height, of slim build with blonde hair.
It is thought he may be in the Longford Town area.
Gardaí and Blaine's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Blaine's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Kells on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
