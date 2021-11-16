Search

16/11/2021

Gardai appeal for witnesses to midlands armed robbery

Gardai appeal for witnesses to midlands armed robbery

Gardai appeal for witnesses to midlands armed robbery

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a midlands armed robbery that occurred on Monday morning.

At approximately 6.40am on Monday, November 15 three men entered a convenience store armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this armed robbery to come forward.

Any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity on Main Street, Ferbane, Co. Offaly yesterday morning between 6.15am and 7am is asked to contact Gardaí. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Any person with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Three men (19, 20 and 26 years) were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon all currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country.

Longford saddened by untimely death of All-Ireland Fleadh winner and gifted actor Liam Butler

Late Liam Butler, Newport, Legan, Co Longford

Longford student shines with 'Break the stereotype' speech at Soroptimists public speaking event

Missing Longford teenager has been located safe and well

Leaflet to help children access mental health supports published and will be distributed to schools

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media