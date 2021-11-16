Gardai appeal for witnesses to midlands armed robbery

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a midlands armed robbery that occurred on Monday morning.

At approximately 6.40am on Monday, November 15 three men entered a convenience store armed with a number of weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

The men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. Both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this armed robbery to come forward.

Any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity on Main Street, Ferbane, Co. Offaly yesterday morning between 6.15am and 7am is asked to contact Gardaí. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Any person with information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Three men (19, 20 and 26 years) were arrested in Galway yesterday afternoon all currently remain detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands of the country.