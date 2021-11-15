Search

Longford student shines with 'Break the stereotype' speech at Soroptimists public speaking event

Granard's Niamh Grier, who is in Form 4 in Wilson’s Hospital School, pictured with her teacher and coach Mr Burke

Granard's Niamh Grier, who is in Form 4 in Wilson’s Hospital School, was the joint winner of the Soroptimists public speaking local heat in the Mullingar Park Hotel last week.

The motto of Niamh's speech was 'break the stereotype' and she focused on the heroism of Edith Cavell, whose courage saved the lives of hundreds during World War 1.

Niamh faced off opposition from several local schools and the standard was very high.

Niamh will proceed to the regional round of the competition in the coming weeks. The competition is tough and we wish Niamh well! 

