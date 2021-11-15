WATCH | Senator Micheál Carrigy addresses loss of valuable staff at Longford Phoenix Centre

Senator Carrigy spoke recently in the Seanad in relation to the Phoenix Care Centre in Longford which has a waiting list of more than 600 children.
"It is my understanding as of this week they are going to lose three speech and language therapists, one occupation therapist, one physiotherapist and one psychologist," he said.
"I asked the Minister of State Anne Rabbitte to advise when these positions are going to be filled and the waiting list tackled. I also took the opportunity to raise with the Minister the ongoing issue in St Christopher’s Special school where we have state of the art school, yet they have no access to speech therapy.
"I requested that an assessment be carried out and a proper programme be put in place."
