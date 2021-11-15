Longford's Mary’s Meals launch ambitious Christmas fundraiser

Ireland is one of the luckier countries in the world where few children die, due to lack of food.

This is not true in the world’s poorest countries, where many children go to bed very hungry and if they go to school, they attend school hungry also.

Starvation is the great worry to all these countries.

With these children and their families in mind the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals have been working continually and very earnestly to raise funds for these most vulnerable children in Ecuador, Haiti, Romania, Lebanon, Syria, India, Myanmar, Thailand, Niger, Benin, Liberia, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar and Uganda.

Longford people have been extraordinarily generous, giving and giving, at our various fundraisers. For every €18.36 we can feed one child, at school, for a year.

It is somewhat like the old co-operative society in Ireland when the local farmer grows a product, which is bought by Mary’s Meals fundraised money, the product is cooked and given to the children at school, when fed they are able to learn.

The local farmer uses the money received to spend within his neighbourhood, the cooking of the food is mostly voluntary, cooked by the children’s parents so the money stays within the locality.



Win a 2022 VW Golf

Longford Mary’s Meals this month have undertaken a very ambitious fundraiser for Christmas 2021.

We are aiming at selling tickets as Christmas presents at a cost of €20 for 1 ticket or €50 for 3 tickets, just during November and December.

The first prize will be a 2022 VW Golf Life 2.0 TDI Diesel, 2nd prize of a Lenova Computer presented by Longford’s CT Computers, a €500 Center Parcs Longford Forest voucher, a €150 voucher from Louis Herterich and a voucher for Escobar restaurant.

We want to acknowledge the Longford GAA Executive Committee and their stewards for the great welcome extended to us over the past weekend, the great supporters from Ballymahon and Killashee, from Ballymore and Legan, and finally from Edgeworthstown and Mullinalaghta GAA clubs who were so good to us on Sunday last in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Very, very few refused to buy and we would like to say a sincere thank you to each and everyone who did. Each €20 will feed a child in school for the year.

As most young people do not carry cash on them anymore we have a QR code on the tickets which allow anyone to purchase with their phone, if they so wish.

The following places have our tickets on sale at present: “The Sweetest Thing” Coffee Shop on Bachelors Walk, Dublin, JJ Flood & Sons, Insurance Brokers, Granard, Louis Herterich, Ballymahon Street, Longford, Carola’s Bakery, Newtownforbes, Egan’s Electrical Shop, Kenagh and Millie’s Maxol Filling Station, Dublin Road, Mullingar.

Thanks to the Longford Leader and Shannonside for allowing us space for such a great cause - it is universal and for all. The Blue Army of Mary’s Meals will be a common sight around the region for the next few weeks as we attempt to feed as many children as we can in the poorest areas of the world. Please give us a financial hand to do so and sincere thanks to you all.

