Search

15/11/2021

Longford's Mary’s Meals launch ambitious Christmas fundraiser

Mary's Meals

Patricia Friel, Mary’s Meals National Organiser recently visited St Joseph’s National School, Longford where members of the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals presented her with a cheque for €29, 252.88

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ireland is one of the luckier countries in the world where few children die, due to lack of food.

This is not true in the world’s poorest countries, where many children go to bed very hungry and if they go to school, they attend school hungry also.

Starvation is the great worry to all these countries.

With these children and their families in mind the Longford Branch of Mary’s Meals have been working continually and very earnestly to raise funds for these most vulnerable children in Ecuador, Haiti, Romania, Lebanon, Syria, India, Myanmar, Thailand, Niger, Benin, Liberia, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar and Uganda.

Longford people have been extraordinarily generous, giving and giving, at our various fundraisers. For every €18.36 we can feed one child, at school, for a year.

It is somewhat like the old co-operative society in Ireland when the local farmer grows a product, which is bought by Mary’s Meals fundraised money, the product is cooked and given to the children at school, when fed they are able to learn.

The local farmer uses the money received to spend within his neighbourhood, the cooking of the food is mostly voluntary, cooked by the children’s parents so the money stays within the locality.

Win a 2022 VW Golf

Longford Mary’s Meals this month have undertaken a very ambitious fundraiser for Christmas 2021.
We are aiming at selling tickets as Christmas presents at a cost of €20 for 1 ticket or €50 for 3 tickets, just during November and December.

The first prize will be a 2022 VW Golf Life 2.0 TDI Diesel, 2nd prize of a Lenova Computer presented by Longford’s CT Computers, a €500 Center Parcs Longford Forest voucher, a €150 voucher from Louis Herterich and a voucher for Escobar restaurant.

We want to acknowledge the Longford GAA Executive Committee and their stewards for the great welcome extended to us over the past weekend, the great supporters from Ballymahon and Killashee, from Ballymore and Legan, and finally from Edgeworthstown and Mullinalaghta GAA clubs who were so good to us on Sunday last in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Very, very few refused to buy and we would like to say a sincere thank you to each and everyone who did. Each €20 will feed a child in school for the year.

As most young people do not carry cash on them anymore we have a QR code on the tickets which allow anyone to purchase with their phone, if they so wish.

The following places have our tickets on sale at present: “The Sweetest Thing” Coffee Shop on Bachelors Walk, Dublin, JJ Flood & Sons, Insurance Brokers, Granard, Louis Herterich, Ballymahon Street, Longford, Carola’s Bakery, Newtownforbes, Egan’s Electrical Shop, Kenagh and Millie’s Maxol Filling Station, Dublin Road, Mullingar.

Thanks to the Longford Leader and Shannonside for allowing us space for such a great cause - it is universal and for all. The Blue Army of Mary’s Meals will be a common sight around the region for the next few weeks as we attempt to feed as many children as we can in the poorest areas of the world. Please give us a financial hand to do so and sincere thanks to you all.

Mary’s Meals Longford to help feed two million children

An ambitious new fundraiser is underway in County Longford to build on a landmark achievement by an international school feeding charity.

Longford public play their part in Mary's Meals fundraiser

There was a great atmosphere around Longford town’s Market Square last Wednesday afternoon as volunteers and walkers from Mary’s Meals were welcomed to the county.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media