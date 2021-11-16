Missing Longford teenager has been located safe and well
A sixteen years old girl Longford girl, Louise Little, who has been missing from Edgeworthstown since Friday, November 5, 2021 has been located safe and well.
Gardaí and family had been concerned for Louise's welfare and a missing person appeal was launched on November 12.
An Garda Síochána thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
