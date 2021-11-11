Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of Longford teenager who has been missing for a week

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Louise Little
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Louise Little who has been missing from Edgeworthstown, Co Longford since Friday, November 5, 2021.
Louise is described as being approximately 5' 4" in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.
Louise was last seen on November 5, 2021 at approximately 10.30pm when she left home. When last seen Louise was wearing a black jacket, white top, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots.
It is believed that Louise may be in the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.
Gardaí and Louise's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Louise's whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
