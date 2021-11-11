Covid hit Longford community groups handed €260k State cash injection

Longford community groups have been allocated over €260,000 in government funding
Longford community groups affected by the continued fallout from the pandemic have been given a €260,000 shot in the arm by the Government.
Approximately €264,769 out of a total State backed €9m fund has been ring-fenced to had pressed local bodies and voluntary run organisations across the county.
Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys, together with Junior Minister Joe O’Brien announced the overall seven figure investment package this morning.
"This funding is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during Covid-19," she said.
“These grants may be small in nature, but they help thousands of community organisations, clubs, men’s and women’s sheds, youth centres and parish halls."
It's envisaged the monies will provide the necessary means to allow groups to undertake repairs and purchase essential day to day equipment such as tables, chairs and other utilities.
The once-off fund will be allocated under the Department’s Community Enhancement Programme and will be administered locally by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).
