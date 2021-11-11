Search

11/11/2021

Heading for stormy waters: Longford boil water notice will continue into the new year

The Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In April of this year, Irish Water announced it was embarking on upgrade works at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant to safeguard water supply for over 19,000 Longford people.

This week, after nine consecutive days of being subjected to a boil water advisory, frustration is mounting among 17,500 water consumers in the county, even more so since it has been revealed  that the boil water notice will likely continue into the new year.

Upgrade works to safeguard water supply for over 19,000 Longford people

Homes and businesses in Longford to benefit from improved drinking water quality as works commence on the upgrade of Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant

Senator Micheál Carrigy has called on Irish Water 'to prioritise and expedite works to ensure the boil notice is lifted'.

While following a meeting of elected representatives in Longford and Irish Water officials, Deputy Joe Flaherty said 'it is critical that we see a concerted media and public information campaign from Irish Water'. 

Deputy Flaherty added, "The purchase of water is putting significant cost and unnecessary pressure on the public – especially the elderly and vulnerable and I would ask that Irish Water to engage with Longford County Council and community groups without delay with a view to providing bottled water. Without delay bottled water needs to be supplied and the cost of this, borne by Irish Water."

Longford boil water notice remains in place 'to protect health of customers'

Mum of triplets at ‘wits end’ over Longford boil water saga

Irish Water under fire: 'The whole thing is a disgrace'

Longford boil water notice is ‘failure of operational management’

Longford businesses learned of boil notice on WhatsApp

