Heading for stormy waters: Longford boil water notice will continue into the new year

In April of this year, Irish Water announced it was embarking on upgrade works at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant to safeguard water supply for over 19,000 Longford people.

This week, after nine consecutive days of being subjected to a boil water advisory, frustration is mounting among 17,500 water consumers in the county, even more so since it has been revealed that the boil water notice will likely continue into the new year.

Senator Micheál Carrigy has called on Irish Water 'to prioritise and expedite works to ensure the boil notice is lifted'.

While following a meeting of elected representatives in Longford and Irish Water officials, Deputy Joe Flaherty said 'it is critical that we see a concerted media and public information campaign from Irish Water'.

Deputy Flaherty added, "The purchase of water is putting significant cost and unnecessary pressure on the public – especially the elderly and vulnerable and I would ask that Irish Water to engage with Longford County Council and community groups without delay with a view to providing bottled water. Without delay bottled water needs to be supplied and the cost of this, borne by Irish Water."

In the region of 17,500 customers in #Longford have been told to boil water until further notice. This has been in place for nearly a week @IrishWater need to prioritise and expedite works to ensure boil notice is lifted ASAP.

