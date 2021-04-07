Upgrade works to safeguard water supply for over 19,000 Longford people

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is progressing with upgrade works at the Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant, which will safeguard the drinking water supply to homes and businesses supplied by the Longford Central Water Supply Scheme.

The works are being carried out by Veolia Water Ireland on behalf of Irish Water and will ensure that the water treatment facilities are fully compliant with EU Drinking Water Directives.

The upgrade works will provide increased capacity and improve the performance of the water treatment plant to meet the current needs of the area and allow for social and economic growth in Longford.

Irish Water will also construct a clarification tank, treated water tank and pumping station. Instrumentation systems will also be upgraded.

Speaking about the project, Martin Temple, Irish Water Regional Lead, said, “This essential upgrade will improve drinking water quality and safeguard water supply for over 19,000 people in Longford. The works will be contained onsite so there will be minimum disruption to local businesses and residents. This project forms part of a larger investment by Irish Water in water treatment plants across Longford, including similar upgrade works at Smear and Lough Kinale Water Treatment Plants.”

Irish Water is working proactively with their delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that their construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

For further information on this project please visit https://www.water.ie/projects-plans/

