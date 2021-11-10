Longford boil water notice remains in place 'to protect health of customers'
Irish Water has stated this afternoon that the boil water notice for the Longford Central Public Water Supply remains in place 'to protect the health of customers'.
Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Longford County Council, a boil water notice was issued for the area supplied by the Longford Central Public Water Supply to protect public health.
A spokesperson for Irish Water said, "This boil water notice issued on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 remains in place until further notice."
"The population impacted by this notice is approximately 17,500 people.
"This notice was being issued because the cryptosporidium barrier at the treatment plant was compromised following a deterioration in the raw water quality of the lake source."
The areas affected include all customers in Longford Town; Newtownforbes; Balinalee; part of Edgeworthstown; part of Drumlish; part of Killashee and surrounding areas. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of www.water.ie
Experts from Irish Water and Longford County Council are working to resolve the issue with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.
John Gavin, Asset Operations Lead, Irish Water, has acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and apologised for the inconvenience to customers. “We are working closely with Longford County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming week and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so. Works are underway at the Lough Forbes plant to increase its capacity, provide increased resilience, and safeguard the supply for the future,” he added.
Bishop Francis Duffy appointed new Archbishop of Tuam
The diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnois is looking for a new church leader following the appointment of Bishop Francis Duffy as the new Archbishop of Tuam.
Vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact the Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278.
For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the water quality section of water.ie, enter the property’s Eircode, click ‘more details’ and you will then see if your property is on the Boil Water Notice.
Water must be boiled for:
What actions should be taken:
Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie including a map of the affected area, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.
Customers are advised to set their location on www.water.ie to view updates specific to their water supply. Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/
David Dowd holding a bottle of water inside his Take 2 restaurant in Longford town this week Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Marie Finnan at home in her kitchen with triplets Darcie, Daisy and Dominic alongside their grandfather and Marie's father, PJ Finnan Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.