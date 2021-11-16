Longford plays its part in quartet's mammoth seven half Marathons in 7 days #4Séimí

October saw a major fundraising initiative in memory of Séimí Brennan who passed away in 2017 at the age of three, following a battle with cancer.

On Sunday, October 24, Séimí’s dad Dave and his friends Barry, Eamon and Eoin took on a mammoth challenge to run seven half marathons in seven days, from Dublin to Donegal.

The aim of the challenge was to raise funds for the Make A Wish Foundation. This was the group’s fourth attempt to run this challenge following Covid restrictions, setting off from the Sandymount hotel in Dublin City on October 24 and finishing in Donegal town seven days and eight counties later.

The group began running marathons for Make A Wish in 2016, raising €5,000. Three years and nine marathons between them kater and they have raised over €30,000 in Séimí Brennan’s name.

#Dublin2Donegal #4Séimí was first planned in April 2020. However, due to Covid restrictions, it wasn’t until recently that the lads finally got a chance to do it and passed through Longford on October 29.

Séimí Brennan was diagnosed with a brain tumour just a few weeks after he was born. He battled bravely through surgeries, chemo and all his treatment. He charmed everyone who was lucky enough to meet with his cheeky smile.

Make-A-Wish Ireland organised for Séimí, his Mammy Orna, Daddy Dave and little sister Nia to go away on holidays but sadly just before they were due to leave Séimí became too unwell to travel.

On September 3, 2017, Séimí, aged three, shed his demons and grew his angel wings. He is now at rest.

All monies raised by the challenge will be donated to Make-A-Wish Ireland in the name Séimí Brennan and all wishes granted with this will be in little Séimí’s name.