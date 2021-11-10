HSE reveals significant number of repeat PCR tests conducted each month

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has revealed up to 30 repeat PCR tests are conducted each month, after issues arise with the first test.

The HSE said that repeating a test and analysis of the result can take into account the person's clinical condition, clinical history and the reason for the first test.

It can also take into account whether or not the person was a close contact, if they had a previous positive result and various other parameters within the test process itself.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan had to be tested a second time at the weekend after the first test returned a positive result, which would have resulted in him being unable to attend the climate action conference in Glasgow, but was allowed to travel after the second test was revealed to be negative.

The HSE said that as a patient's test result can be reviewed by a GP and public health at a local level, the HSE Test and Trace programme will not necessarily be made aware of all individual patient cases where a repeat test is ordered.