New site for Gaelscoil Longfoirt 'long overdue'

The identification of a new site for Gaelscoil Longfoirt 'is long overdue' according to Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy.
Senator Carrigy raised the matter with Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers TD during a discussion on the Official Language (Amendments) Bill 2019.
He requested that Minister Chambers speak with Department of Education officials with a view to identifying a permanent site for the school.
Senator Carrigy explained, "Gaelscoil Longfoirt currently occupy a 2-storey prefab building on a temporary ground beside Longford Slashers GAA Club. This site was provided when the school opened fifteen years ago however in 2021 things are still the same. It is long overdue that the Department of Education identified a new site for the school."
