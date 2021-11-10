Search

10/11/2021

Rodent infestation and dumping spark calls for Longford council bosses to target derelict site owners

Rodent infestation and dumping spark calls for Longford council bosses to target derelict site owners

Rodent infestation and dumping spark calls for Longford council bosses to target derelict site owners

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Local authority bosses have been urged to target the owners of derelict sites and properties after councillors expressed frustration over dumping and rodent infestation at such sites in Longford town and Granard. 

Council officials came under pressure at a meeting of Longford County Council this afternoon in the wake of a series of revelations made over the state of Longford town's Ardnacassa Avenue and Colmcille Terrace in Granard.

Cllr Seamus Butler raised concerns over a location in the former estate, which he claimed was being used as an "open dump".

The Fianna Fáil group leader, in welcoming the arrival of a new derelict sites policy, said it was imperative the council took a tough handed approach to the owners of abandoned properties.

"What this is is the broken window syndrome where we have sites used as a dump and then it's onto another," he said.

"And that brings in a psychological atmosphere of anything goes."

Cllr Butler said it was essential the council's new derelict sites policy was proactive and not just reactive to troublesome hotspots, insisting the new initiative must not be allowed to "gather dust".

His Independent colleague Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern opted to highlight ongoing health and safety concerns at Colmcille Terrace.

He said residents were growing increasingly concerned over whether a major multi million euro refurbishment, first earmarked in May 2018, was still in train.

"There was a fanfare with it back then and there was talk of 20 houses being refurbished," he said, revealing local residents were planning to hold a meeting over the situation.

"Tuath (approved housing body) was supposed to come in but we've heard nothing. It's an absolute disgrace as there are houses there that are infested by rats and mice.

"It's unfair on the residents up there who are keeping their houses up to standard, it's just not on.

"The residents up there deserve better than that," he said.

It's understood Longford County Council and representatives from Tuath are due to hold a meeting concerning Colmcille Terrace on November 24.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media