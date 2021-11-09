REVEALED: Ríl Óg crowned Longford's Next Superstar

Ríl Óg; Setanta Flood, Tómas Mulligan and Dylan Hanley on stage
Thousands of longfordleader.ie readers and our esteemed judges have cast their votes to crown the winner of #LongfordsNextSuperstar, the major countywide talent search run by the Longford Leader over the last couple of months.
The three-piece Trad band stole the show when it came to the public vote, shooting ahead from the very start and nabbing 68% of votes to secure their place in the final.
The grand final saw them go up against four more incredible acts before picking up 38% of the final vote, putting them in first place.
Freya Lilly O'Connor nabbed 32% of the votes and came in second, while third place and 14% of the public vote went to Ella Mulligan. She was closely followed by Mikey Mollaghan with 10% of the public vote and fifth place went to K Muni X ND with 5% of votes.
But the public vote only counted for 50% of the overall. Our panel of judges set about scoring the five finalists over the weekend to make up the other 50%.
Our judges were:
Ríl Óg and K Muni X ND were the top choices of the judges, who gave their top scores to these two acts, giving K Muni X ND the chance to make up some points and move to third place.
The final results are as follows:
First Place: Ríl Óg
Second Place: Freya Lilly O'Connor
Third Place: K Muni X ND
Fourth Place: Ella Mulligan
Fifth Place: Mikey Mollaghan
The Longford Leader will be in touch with Ríl Óg so that they can pick up a stunning prize package worth €1,500 thanks to our sponsors:
