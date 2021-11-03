UPDATE: Man reported as missing since Halloween has now been located
A 34-year-old man reported as missing since Halloween has now been located.
Gardai are thanking the public for their help in tracking the whereabouts of Stephen McQuaid.
A notice seeking public assistance had been released by Gardai this morning due to concerns for his welfare.
No further action is required.
