Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Thomas Murtagh, Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin on Sunday, October 31 of Thomas Murtagh, Templemichael Glebe, Longford Town, Longford. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken wife and best friend Renee, daughter Avril, sons Alan and Paul, his loving grandchildren Shauna, Lauren, Alex, Adam, Evan and Thomas, his son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Aileen and Isabella, brothers Michael and Donal, sisters Bridie, Annamay and Rose, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, November 5 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, November 6 in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 11am. A private cremation will take place. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe ,please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House strictly private please.

Kathleen (Kitty) Henry (née Marlow), Station Road, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender and loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Oncology Unit at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore on Monday, November 1 of Kathleen (Kitty) Henry (neé Marlow), Station Road, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co Roscommon, and formerly of Cloncallow, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Predeceased by her loving husband Kieran and daughter in law Irene. Sadly missed by her loving son David, daughter Jacqui, David's partner Imelda, granddaughters Cheryl, Nicola, Laura and Sophie, brothers John, Joe and Frank (all Coventry, England), sister Helen McDermott (Loughglynn, Co. Roscommon), sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Mass of the Resurrection for Kathleen will take place in the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom on Friday morning, November 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. (Church numbers are limited to 50% capacity). Mass can be viewed live on the following link, www.churchservices.tv/kiltoom

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or any other Cancer research charity. The Henry family thank you for your support at this time.

John Sutherland, Toome, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London, on Thursday, October 28 of John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Plunkett (née Maguire), Stroake, Derradda, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Tuesday, November 2, of Mary Plunkett (nee Maguire), Stroake, Derradda, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Oliver, her parents Phil and Mae, sister Anne, brothers Paul and Patrick.Mary will be sadly missed by her children Gerardine Connaughton (Patsy), Anne Deane (Eamonn), Sean (Merese), Máire Baldwin (Damien) and Ollie (Olivia), her brother John, her fifteen cherished grandchildren Patrick, Cáit & Eoin Connaughton, Sinéad & Liam Deane, Claire, Noel, Gary, Mark & Shauna Plunkett, Sarahlouise, Clara & Jack Baldwin, Tom & Jamie Plunkett, brother-in-law Pappy, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, November 3 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, November 4 to St Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Frank McAuliffe, Greystones, Wicklow / Castlepollard, Westmeath / Sunday's Well, Cork



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, on Tuesday, November 2 of Frank McAuliffe, late of Sunday’s Well, Cork, Greystones, Co Wicklow & Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Son of the late Babe (née Horgan) & Michael McAuliffe & brother of the late Maura & Assumpta. Cherished father of Sarah, beloved grandfather (Pops) of Alma & Nina, sadly missed by his daughter, her mother Mary, granddaughters, brother Michael, niece Michelle, cousin Hilda McCarthy, extended family & friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 4 at 12 noon in the Holy Rosary Church Greystones which can also be viewed on the following link: https://gkpastoralarea.ie/online/ after which Frank will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery Greystones. May He Rest In Peace.

Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 2160740.



Margaret Deane (Villazan), Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred on Saturday, October 30 of Margaret Deane ( Villazan ) Ballynacargy, Westmeath and Mount Shasta, California. Beloved wife of the late Jesús Villazan. Sister of Ann, Mary, Kathleen, Frank and the late John and Eileen and sister in law of Pat, Conrad, John, Norah and Teresa. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Orna and Amaya, sons in laws, Jean Philippe and Narendra, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, in Ireland, Canada, Spain and California.

Memorial service to be held in California. May she rest in peace

