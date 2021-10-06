'Get a grip' - Motorists urged to check their tyres for Tyre Safety Day 2021

An Garda Síochána, The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA), have teamed up for ‘Tyre Safety Day’ today, as part of Irish Road Safety Week.



The day aims to remind all road users to check their tyres to ensure they are roadworthy. Motorists are being encouraged to visit any ITIA (Irish Tyre Industry Association) dealer nationwide for a free tyre safety check.

Members of Roads Policing Units across the country will be carrying out roadside checks today, checking tyres on vehicles. If drivers are found to be driving a vehicle with defective tyres they could incur up to 4 penalty points if convicted and a fixed penalty of up to €120.

Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Mick Hennebry from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said;

"Defective tyres pose a serious risk to all road users. Gardaí regularly deal with collisions in which people are killed or suffer serious life-changing injuries. Some of these collisions involve people driving with defective tyres.

Such collisions can be avoided if you ensure your vehicle is roadworthy and you drive at a safe speed. Ensuring you have appropriate tyres on your car will make the roads safer for all road users."

Throughout the week, free tyre checks are being offered and the Irish Tyre Industry is urging drivers to do it today, not at your next NCT.

"Irish Tyre Industry Association members are experts in tyre health and road worthiness. They can give drivers the peace of mind that their vehicle is safe on the road.

By simply taking a few minutes out of your day, you can have your tyres checked and replaced if necessary. During Irish Road Safety Week our members are offering free tyre checks so don’t wait until your NCT comes around to check the roadworthiness of your tyres, do it today", said CEO Sue O'Neill.

You can find your nearest ITIA registered dealer nationwide here

Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, said;

"Based on our analysis of Garda forensic road collision reports we estimate that defective tyres could be a contributory factor in as many one in ten fatal crashes annually, resulting in approximately 14 deaths each year.

We are calling on motorists to ‘get a grip’ when it comes to tyre safety, don’t wait for your NCT to check if your tyres are roadworthy. Conduct a regular walk-around of your car and check your tyres.

Check the tread depth, look for cuts, cracks, or bulges. Take your car to the local forecourt or ITIA dealer and check the pressure. If your vehicle’s tyres show signs of deterioration, you should have them replaced immediately.”



To date in 2021 a total of 108 lives have been lost on the road. This is down nine compared to the same date last year.



You can download a copy of ‘Your guide to Tyre Safety’ here.