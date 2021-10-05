Outpouring of sorrow palpable following death of young creative writer and artist

The news of the sudden death of one our young people in our community broke on Monday, September 13 when we learned of the death of Cormac Brehon, Doughill.

Cormac was the dearly loved only child of Padraic and Siobhán Brehon. The outpouring of sorrow within the greater community was palpable.

Cormac, like most young men, was interested in music and cars but his greatest interest of all was in creative writing and art. He was a young man with a gentle heart, always conscious of those less fortunate.

Cormac was a humorous young man with a free and adventurous spirit and his passing will leave a wide circle of friends with saddened hearts.

Cormac’s remains reposed at his family home on Thursday, September 23 before being removed to St Cecilia’s Church, Curraghroe on Friday, September 24 for his Funeral Mass. Interment took place following mass to Cloontuskert Cemetery.

To his father Padraic, mother Siobhán, uncles Sean, Eamon, Tommie, Hughie, Anthony, Oliver, Liam, JJ, Michael and Justin and his aunts Ann (Nolan), Anne and Cindy, relatives and many friends we extend our deepest sympathy.