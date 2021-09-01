EXPLAINER: What Covid-19 restrictions will remain beyond October 22?

The Government has agreed and announced Ireland’s plan for the next and final phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting.

There are a number of key dates in the reopening plan with almost all remaining restrictions lifted by October 22.

The first major milestones are September 1, September 6 and September 20 when some restrictions will be eased, including the return to 100% capacity on public transport from September 1, a return to indoor events for vaccinated people on September 6 and a phased return of workers to offices from September 20.

From October 22, most other restrictions will be scrapped, including requirements for physical distancing; requirements for mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings and limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities.

Beyond that, the measures that will remain in place (likely until at least next spring) include:

- self-isolation when we have symptoms

- mask wearing in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport