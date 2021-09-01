ANSWERED: Key dates and what Covid-19 restrictions will change in September?

The Government has agreed and announced Ireland’s plan for the next and final phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting.

There are a number of key dates in the reopening plan with almost all remaining restrictions lifted by October 22.

The first major milestones are September 1, September 6 and September 20 when the following restrictions will change and come into effect:

SEPTEMBER 1

Public transport will return to 100% capacity.

SEPTEMBER 6

Organised indoor events and mass gatherings

Organised indoor events and mass gatherings can take place with capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance. Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current restrictions during September.

Indoor events and mass gatherings includes conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions and large-scale business events involving external audiences, and bingo venues.

For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events, the audience/spectators should be fully seated. Easing of capacity limit restrictions does not apply to large privately organised social events.

Live music

Live music may commence having regard to appropriate protective factors.

Cinemas and theatres

Cinemas and theatres will have capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits (50 patrons) during September.

Weddings

There will be no change to the current limits (100 guests) during September. Live music at weddings will be permitted.

Organised outdoor events and mass gatherings

Organised outdoor events and mass gatherings can take place with capacity limits of 75% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit will be 50%, subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

Religious ceremonies

All religious ceremonies can proceed with 50% of venue capacity, regardless of immunity status of attendees.

Coach tours

Coach tour activity can recommence at 50% capacity with protective measures.

SEPTEMBER 20

Organised indoor group activities

Organised indoor group activities (sports, arts, culture, dance classes) can take place with capacity limits of 100 people (with appropriate protective measures) where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18).

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, pods of up to 6 participants will be permitted (excluding adult leaders/teachers).

Multiple pods will be permissible subject to protective measures.

Number of pods will have regard to the size of venue and substantial social distance between individual pods.

Organised outdoor group activities

Restrictions on outdoor group activities for participants will be removed.

Note, where applicable, spectator attendance will remain in line with regulations for events.

Return to workplaces

Attendance at work for specific business requirements may commence on a phased and staggered attendance basis from 20 September.