'One of a kind': Community in mourning following tragic death of popular Newtownforbes hairdresser

Newtownforbes and the wider Longford community have been left shocked at the death of popular local woman, Bryonny Sainsbury.

The young hairdresser, aged in her 20s, passed away on Sunday night following a tragic equestrian accident.

A talented hairdresser, Bryonny was well-known in the local community and ran her own business at the Hair Bar in Newtownforbes, which has a long client list, all of whome enjoyed calling into Bryonny and her colleagues.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the well-loved horse enthusiast, with heartbroken family and friends remembering Bryonny as a “beautiful woman” who is gone too soon, “a ball of fun”, “gorgeous soul” and “one of a kind”.

Following the death of one of its own, the Hair Bar in Newtownforbes announced its temporary closure at “this incredibly difficult time”.

In a statement posted on the salon’s Facebook page, Bryonny’s colleagues at the Hair Bar in Newtownforbes, Shelley and Gráinne posted:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the passing of our bright and beautiful Bryonny. We are beyond heartbroken. We ask that you keep her wonderful family in your thoughts and prayers.

“Also, we ask for your patience and understanding at the closing of the salon until further notice at this incredibly difficult time.”

Further tributes in the hairdressing industry have been posted on Facebook with Grafters Hair Company Longford posting that they were “so saddened” at the news and expressig sympathy for Bryonny’s family.

“Thinking of Bryonny’s work colleagues and friends also at the Hair Bar, Newtownforbes. She will look after you all from above.”

Irish Hairdresser magazine also paid tribute to a stellar member of the hairdressing industry.

“The sad news has just come our way of the sudden passing of Bryonny Sainsbury from Longford following a tragic equestrian accident,” read a Facebook statement.

“She was a young, beautiful, talented hairdresser with her own business, The Hair Bar in Newtownforbes and her hobby and passion was showjumping.

“Our heart goes out to her family and friends. Rest now Bryonny.”

Popular Facebook page Humans of Longford also shared the news on Monday afternoon, stating that there is “absolute heartbreak in the entire community as a result of the passing last night of Bryonny Sainsbury following a tragic equine accident.

“Bryonny was a talented, gorgeous young lady who ran the popular Hair Bar in Newtownforbes.

“There are no words, it’s simply heartbreaking, numbing, unbelievable. May she rest in peace.”

Tributes have also been shared in the equestrian community, of which Bryonny was an integral part, with her own beloved horse, Louie.

Leitrim Harriers Hunt Club extended its deepest sympathies to Bryonny’s family and friends, stating, “RIP, a fellow equestrian”.

Area Six Pony Club also paid tribute, stating, “on behalf of Area Six Irish Pony Club, we wish to express our sincere sympathies to the family, partner David and friends of Bryonny Sainsbury following her tragic death after an accident. Rest in peace.”

Bryonny’s mum, Alison, also posted on social media, stating that Bryonny’s family will be “forever heartbroken” by the loss.

“Our hearts are bleeding for you, our beautiful, loved, funny, talented Bryonny.”