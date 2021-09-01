Funeral details announced for young Longford hairdresser who died tragically

The late Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford Picture: RIP.ie
The funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the late Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford, the talented hairdresser who died tragically following an equestrian accident.
Bryonny died in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her heartbroken family and deepest sympathy is extended to her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly.
Bryonny's remains will arrive to Farnaught Church of Ireland, Mohill, on Saturday, September 4 for 11am Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes.
Bryonny's Funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home en route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard.
Book of Condolence: You are invited to leave a personal message for Bryonny's family on RIP.ie
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and help at this time. Family home private at all times please.
