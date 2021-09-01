New defibrillator installed at Longford's Mastertech Business Park
An initiative spearheaded by local Pharmacist Sean Stakelum saw businesses and traders come together at Mastertech Business Park, Athlone Road, Longford town to purchase and install an AED (automated external defibrillator).
Pictured at the unveiling of the new defibrillator last Thursday were Tom O'Rourke (Longford Hardware), Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil Deputy Joe Flaherty, Johnny and Michelle Sing (JS Home Furnishings), Daniel Considine (Shannonside), Kathleen Smith (Longford Indoor Market), Dylan Jackson and Damian Guy (Stakelums Pharmacy), pharmacist Sean Stakelum and Pauline Roddy (Pet Shop) Picture: Shelley Corcoran
