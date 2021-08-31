Ballymahon's Maura Higgins hits screens again as Glow Up kicks off this week

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins
Two years on from Love Island, Maura Higgins is a star that continues to rise.
The Ballymahon beauty’s latest venture, Glow Up, will air on RTÉ2 from 9.35pm on Thursday, September 2.
The series will feature ten of Ireland’s best make-up artists who will be challenged in a range of assignments where they will show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.
One of the ten will be crowned Ireland’ Next Make-Up Star and will win an opportunity to further their career.
