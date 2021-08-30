Search our Archive

Longford shocked at passing of 'Beautiful Bryonny' following tragic equestrian accident

Longford mourns passing of beautiful Bryonny following tragic horse-riding accident

The late Bryonny Sainsbury

Newtownforbes and the wider Longford community have been left shocked at the sudden death of Bryonny Sainsbury.

The young hairdresser passed away last night following a tragic equestrian accident.

A talented hairdresser, Bryonny was well-known in the local community and ran her own business at the Hair Bar in Newtownforbes.

Tributes have already started to pour in on social media for the well-loved horse enthusiast, with heartbroken family and friends remembering Bryonny as a "beautiful woman" who is gone too soon, "a ball of fun", "gorgeous soul" and "one of a kind".

