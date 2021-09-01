Longford Covid-19 vaccine walk-in clinic today
The Longford Covid19 Vaccination Centre at Clonguish GAA Centre, Newtownforbes, N39 A4E7 will host a walk-in clinic today, Wednesday, September 1 from 9.15am-2pm.
More News
Mervyn Clendenning and his wife Iris were lucky to be alive after they were overcome by slurry fumes Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.