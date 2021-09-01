ANSWERED: Key dates and what Covid-19 restrictions will change in October?

The Government has agreed and announced Ireland’s plan for the next and final phase of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19: Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting.

There are a number of key dates in the reopening plan with almost all remaining restrictions lifted by October 22.

The first major milestones are September 1, September 6 and September 20 when some restrictions will be eased. From October 22, the following restrictions will change and come into effect:

OCTOBER 22

This phase will see the majority of restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance and advice to enable us to work together to protect ourselves and to live our lives to the fullest extent possible.

We will need to continue to monitor the ongoing risk from the disease and take steps individually and collectively in our everyday lives to keep this risk under control.

From 22 October onwards, final restrictions will be lifted including:

- requirements for physical distancing

- requirements for mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings

- limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities

- restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies

- limits on numbers that can meet in private homes/gardens

- certification of vaccination, immunity or testing as a prerequisite for access to, or engagement in, any activities or events (with exception of international travel)

- restrictions on high-risk activities (nightclubs for example)

Measures that will remain in place include:

- self-isolation when we have symptoms

- mask wearing in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport