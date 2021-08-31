Search our Archive

Longford husband and wife lucky to be alive following farmyard incident

Longford farmer speaks out on the dangers of slurry gasses

A Longford farmer has spoken out about the dangers of methane gasses when agitating slurry.

Mervyn Clendenning and his wife Iris were lucky to come out with their lives following an incident on their farm where both were overcome by the fumes coming from the slurry tank.

If not for their neighbour, Mervyn Waters, who pulled them both out to safety, they would not be alive to tell the tale.

In tomorrow's Longford Leader, Mervyn Clendenning talks about the experience and the importance of working safely on the farm.

“I wouldn’t have come up out of that myself because I was unconscious. It knocked me out senseless. It just paralysed me, as simple as ABC," he said.

See tomorrow's paper for the full story.

