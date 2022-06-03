Search

03 Jun 2022

Intoxicated motorist in near-miss driving on wrong side of road in Midlands

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

03 Jun 2022 4:56 PM

A learner driver is on the way to learning multiple hard lessons after being stopped by Laois Gardaí in Portlaoise.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after bringing the motorist to a halt on the busy Mountrath Road in the town on Wednesday, June 1.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol yesterday evening in Portlaoise observed the driver of this vehicle not wearing a safety belt and using a mobile phone while driving.

"This vehicle was stopped after it drove into the wrong lane towards oncoming traffic narrowly avoiding a collision. The driver who was intoxicated gave false details was a Learner Permit holder driving while unaccompanied and without insurance.

"A breath sample taken at Portlaoise Garda Station returned nine times over the legal limit. The driver has been charged with multiple offences and has also been issued with fixed charge notices for others. The vehicle has been seized,"  concluded the statement.

