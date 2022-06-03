Longford gears up for Bryonny Bee's Truck and Tractor Run this weekend

The late Bryonny Sainsbury
This weekend sees the hosting of a special fundraising event in memory of a young Longford woman tragically killed in an equestrian accident last year.
‘Bryonny Bee's Truck and Tractor Run’ will take place this Sunday in remembrance of Newtownforbes hairdresser Bryonny Sainsbury who tragically passed away in August last year in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.
Less than eight months on, Bryonny's heartbroken family are putting the finishing touches to a fundraiser which will see all proceeds going to the Irish Kidney Association.
Longford Vintage Show & Family Fun Day to make showstopping return this weekend
Three years on from its last staging, Longford Vintage Club are preparing to host arguably its biggest and most eagerly awaited yearly showcases this weekend.
The event itself kicks off at Longford’s Mastertech Business Park with gates opening from 11:30am before finishing up at Cassidys Pub in Drumlish.
Admission fees for trucks are €25 with tractors priced at €20 while children will be afforded free entry.
Alongside various raffles and spot prizes, the occasion will draw to a close courtesy of live entertainment being provided by Nite Fever.
Pictured at the birthday celebrations were Trisha, Wendy, Deirdre and Lyndsay Hughes pictured with Lorraine Fay and Margaret Cowan at the party
Lanesboro councillors Gerald Farrell and Mark Casey clashed last week over the location of a possible new sensory garden in the south Longford town
A Longford solicitor was described last week as running a “multi-disciplinary” legal practice who is “well worth the money” in defending clients on a weekly basis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.