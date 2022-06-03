Search

03 Jun 2022

Longford gears up for Bryonny Bee's Truck and Tractor Run this weekend

'One of a kind': Community in mourning following tragic death of popular Newtownforbes hairdresser

The late Bryonny Sainsbury

Reporter:

News Reporter

03 Jun 2022 1:56 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

This weekend sees the hosting of a special fundraising event in memory of a young Longford woman tragically killed in an equestrian accident last year.

‘Bryonny Bee's Truck and Tractor Run’ will take place this Sunday in remembrance of Newtownforbes hairdresser Bryonny Sainsbury who tragically passed away in August last year in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

Less than eight months on, Bryonny's heartbroken family are putting the finishing touches to a fundraiser which will see all proceeds going to the Irish Kidney Association.

Three years on from its last staging, Longford Vintage Club are preparing to host arguably its biggest and most eagerly awaited yearly showcases this weekend.

The event itself kicks off at Longford’s Mastertech Business Park with gates opening from 11:30am before finishing up at Cassidys Pub in Drumlish.

Admission fees for trucks are €25 with tractors priced at €20 while children will be afforded free entry.

Alongside various raffles and spot prizes, the occasion will draw to a close courtesy of live entertainment being provided by Nite Fever.

