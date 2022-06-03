WATCH | AIB series first of its kind as Longford Mic’d Up in Tailteann Cup brings fans to the heart of the action

AIB, proud sponsors of both Club and County, was joined today by Longford GAA manager, Billy O’Loughlin to launch the first-ever instalment of Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up as part of its sponsorship of the 2022 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Bringing to life AIB’s proud sponsorship of the championships, Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up showcases #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games - through the eyes and voices of county management and players.

Season over as Longford fail the Tailteann Cup test Tailteann Cup Senior Football Championship Round 1 North In the new second tier competition embraced by both counties who approached the match in a serious frame of mind, Longford were floored by a late, late Fermanagh goal in the Tailteann Cup Round 1 North clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

For the first time in GAA’s history, Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up will bring GAA fans even closer to the action.

The AIB series will provide a unique insight into the highs and lows of representing your county from the viewpoint of those involved – the players and the management - as they show what it really means to be #TheToughest in the Tailteann Cup, giving GAA fans the kind of access only seen in other sporting leagues before now.

Longford manager, Billy O’Loughlin is joined by captain and vice-captain, Mickey Quinn and Darren Gallagher, for the first of this series. AIB followed their journey as they lost out to Fermanagh in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup last Saturday evening - allowing fans a unique insight into what really goes on out in the heat of battle, which you can now view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXaVasRZyXk

Tailteann Cup: Mic’d Up epitomises the dedication, drive and perseverance synonymous with the GAA. For these teams, it’s about never giving up and never giving in, because Tough Can’t Quit.

Whether it’s the Tailteann Cup or Sam Maguire at stake, these players and managers give their all for those fans who have been supporting them since the depths of winter, year after year. Their never-say-die attitude is what makes our national games so unique, and it is certain this attitude of perseverance will be the impetus to the many upsets and triumphs that lie ahead, as the best from each county prepare to go head-to-head in the coming weeks and months.

Supporters of the GAA since 1991, AIB has seen what it takes to compete in #TheToughest games in Gaelic Games and recognises the unique ability of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship to spark this famous passion and remarkable resolve in teams and fans around the country.

