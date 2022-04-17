Search

17 Apr 2022

Driver speeds away from Midlands checkpoint and hides on farm

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

17 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí in the midlands were forced to give chase to a car that fled a checkpoint and drove to a rural farm.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit was out and about on Saturday when a car carrying three males turned away from a checkpoint.

Gardaí said the "driver drove away at speed and they hid in rural farmyard."

"The area was searched and vehicle seized."

Three men were arrested with prosecutions pending, according to gardaí.

Local News

