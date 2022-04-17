Driver speeds away from Midlands checkpoint and hides on farm
Gardaí in the midlands were forced to give chase to a car that fled a checkpoint and drove to a rural farm.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit was out and about on Saturday when a car carrying three males turned away from a checkpoint.
Lack of jobs in Longford ESB proposal ‘cannot be allowed to happen’
ESB has revealed that it intends to develop a huge battery energy storage facility in Longford on the site of the former Lough Ree power plant in Lanesboro which it intends to demolish.
Gardaí said the "driver drove away at speed and they hid in rural farmyard."
"The area was searched and vehicle seized."
Three men were arrested with prosecutions pending, according to gardaí.
Longford residents appeal to An Bord Pleanála against Eircom communications structure fails Image by LEEROY Agency from Pixabay
The latest Milk Price Analysis completed by the IFA Dairy Committee shows significant differences between the milk price paid by 12 milk processors across the country.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.