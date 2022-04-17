Longford residents appeal to An Bord Pleanála against Eircom communications structure fails

An appeal to An Bord Pleanála, by Liam Madden, architect, on behalf of Abbeylara & Lismacaffrey Rural Development, against the granting of planning permission for the construction of a 24 metre high free standing communications structure has been unsuccessful.

Local people expressed concern about the proposal, suggesting they would feel unsafe living within 500m of such a mast and a petition with over 30 signatures was submitted to the local authority.

Last September, Longford County Council granted planning permission, subject to eight conditions, to Eircom Limited for the construction of the structure, together with its associated antennae, communication dishes, ground equipment and all associated site development works at the Eircom Exchange, Coolamber, Lisryan, Longford.

The development will form part of Eircom Ltd's existing telecommunications and broadband network.

The appeal to An Bord Pleanála focused on matters such as site ownership, health concerns and the existence of a national monument within c20m of the proposed development.

However, the An Bord Pleanála Inspector rejected those matters and recommended that permission, subject to conditions, should be granted.

"The proposed development, which is necessary for the provision of high quality communications and information technology networks in the area, would not seriously injure the amenities of the area, and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."