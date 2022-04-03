Search

04 Apr 2022

Motorcyclist seriously injured in suspected hit and run in the Midlands

Garda closed road after a serious collision between a motorcyclist and an as yet unidentified motorist

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

03 Apr 2022 11:16 PM

Email:

conor.ganly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí have closed a busy midlands road after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a suspected collision.

Gardaí also issued an appeal to motorists who may have been travelling on the Sleaty Road in county Laois at around 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, April 3 to contact them as part of their investigation as they suspect that a second vehicle left the scene of the crash.

Gardaí say the incident occurred near the gates of Knockbeg College which is located near Graiguecullen and Carlow town. While a narrow rural road, it is busy as it is used as route between Carlow and Athy and communities in between.

An air ambulance was called to the scene due to the severity of the injuries suffered by the male motorcyclist who is understood to be aged in his 60s. He was taken to hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí appealed to the public to use an alternative route as the Sleaty Road was closed on Sunday to allow accident investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Laois Gardaí also asked anybody who may have information surrounding what happened to get in touch with them. They are particularly interested in anybody who was on the road on Sunday afternoon and has dash cam footage to get in touch with them.

If you can assist gardaí ask that you contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674122 or any garda station.

 

