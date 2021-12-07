Search

08 Dec 2021

ALERT: Warning for Longford students travelling to Athlone TUS campus on Wednesday

Three of the six campuses at the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) will remain closed Wednesday, December 8, 2021 following the advice of the Department of Further and Higher Education.

The LSAD, Clare Street Campus, Limerick; Moylish Campus, Limerick; and the Ennis Campus, Co. Clare were also closed today Tuesday as a result of the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann.

Athlone, Clonmel and Thurles campuses will remain open again Wednesday but staff and students are asked not to travel from a red or orange area to attend these campuses. This includes those who have assessments and exams. Contingencies will be put in place for those who cannot travel.

Staff and student are advised to follow the TUS social media channels and tus.ie for any updates or changes to this information.

 

