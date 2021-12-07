ALERT: Warning for Longford students travelling to Athlone TUS campus on Wednesday

File photo
Three of the six campuses at the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) will remain closed Wednesday, December 8, 2021 following the advice of the Department of Further and Higher Education.
The LSAD, Clare Street Campus, Limerick; Moylish Campus, Limerick; and the Ennis Campus, Co. Clare were also closed today Tuesday as a result of the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann.
Athlone, Clonmel and Thurles campuses will remain open again Wednesday but staff and students are asked not to travel from a red or orange area to attend these campuses. This includes those who have assessments and exams. Contingencies will be put in place for those who cannot travel.
Staff and student are advised to follow the TUS social media channels and tus.ie for any updates or changes to this information.
Blue dots on ESB maps show the scale of the power cuts many the result of trees felled by Storm Barra
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.