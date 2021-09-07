National

Penalty points galore if you don't slow down on this Irish road

Gardaí recently caught a number of motorists speeding at the one location in Kildare, with penalty points to follow. 

Naas Roads Policing detected a number of motorists travelling above the speed limit of 80kph at Little Connell recently.

The stretch of road is located in Newbridge. 

One driver was detected travelling at 129kph.

Gardaí say fixed Charge Penalty Notices and 3 penalty points were issued to all.

Over the weekend, a speeding driver stopped by gardaí in Kildare subsequently tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this driver travelling at 83kph in a 50kph zone.

The driver was stopped and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

