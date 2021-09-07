Longford trad star wins top TG4 award

One of Longford's most accomplished traditional musicians is to be honoured with one of the industry's top awards.

Kenagh based Angelina Carberry is among a number of recipients to be chosen to be honoured in the annual TG4 Gradam Ceoil next month.

The 42-year-old Mancunian is readily viewed as one of traditional music's most adept banjo players and hails from a family steeped in musical tradition.

In 1998 she recorded Memories of the Holla with her father Peter, which won huge critical acclaim.

Though her style echoes that of her grandfather, Kevin, who was a well-known player at Longford ceilis and house dances, Angelina has developed a light-handed, sparkling touch on the banjo. Angelina?s unmistakable banjo style is nicely captured on her solo 2005 CD, An Traidisiún Beo, which was hailed by Irish Music Magazine as "a landmark recording in traditional Irish music".

She was also a member of the renowned, all-female band, the Bumblebees. The group, which included last year's Gradam winner, harper Laoise Kelly, accordionist Colette O' Leary, with Angelina on banjo and mandolin.

Gradam Ceoil TG4 is the premier annual traditional music awards scheme and academy. An independent panel of adjudicators selects recipients each year.

This year’s awards will be broadcast from Whitla Hall in Queens University Belfast on Halloween night at 21:30 to celebrate TG4's 25th Birthday and will be available online for international viewers on TG4's player TG4.ie

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont said: "Gradam Ceoil TG4 is 24 years in existence, and recognises the best of traditional Irish music, an initiative that TG4 is immensely proud of. I would like to congratulate all of this year’s winners. They are the embodiment of traditional Irish music and song, and we are delighted to award them the highest honour in Irish music."

