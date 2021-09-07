Staff members, customers and friends wish Lidl Longford store manager well in new role
Staff members, customers and friends were in Lidl Longford on Sunday, August 29 to bid a fond farewell to Sandra Vaitkeviciene who has been store manager for nine years in Longford and is departing to take up a similar role at the Lidl Mullingar store.
Best wishes to Sandra and to the new Lidl Longford Store Manager Martina Murray.
Front row l to r; Alfred Okumu, Stephanie Hayes, Sandra Vaitkeviciene (store manager) and Heather Croghan. Back; Christine Nevin, Vygandas Milllinikas, Ciara O’Hara, Pauilis Merkillis, Christopher Rogers and Deimantas Zutatis. Picture: Michael Croghan
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.