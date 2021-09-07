Search

07/09/2021

Staff members, customers and friends wish Lidl Longford store manager well in new role

Staff members, customers and friends were in Lidl Longford on Sunday, August 29 to bid a fond farewell to Sandra Vaitkeviciene who has been store manager for nine years in Longford and is departing to take up a similar role at the Lidl Mullingar store.

Best wishes to Sandra and to the new Lidl Longford Store Manager Martina Murray.

Front row l to r; Alfred Okumu, Stephanie Hayes, Sandra Vaitkeviciene (store manager) and Heather Croghan. Back; Christine Nevin, Vygandas Milllinikas, Ciara O’Hara, Pauilis Merkillis, Christopher Rogers and Deimantas Zutatis. Picture: Michael Croghan

