07/09/2021

GAA President Larry McCarthy visits Longford clubs

GAA President Larry McCarthy pictured with the Killoe Óg U-17 squad and mentors at The Laurels on Monday evening

GAA President Larry McCarthy paid a visit to The Laurels, Mullinalaghta on Monday evening, taking in the St Patrick's Óg Northern Gaels v Killoe Óg Herterich Butchers Longford U 17 championship game.

He also visited Emmet Park, home of the recently crowned 2020 Longford senior football champions, Killoe, where he met members of the Emmet Óg senior and minor clubs along with  club sponsors Paul Rowley (Admore) and Frank Kiernan (Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd).

Larry McCarthy is the 40th GAA President since Maurice Davin in 1884, and the New York GAA representative, a native of Bishopstown, Co Cork, is the first-ever overseas official elected to the high office. 

McCarthy moved to the US in 1985 where he became a member of the Sligo Gaelic football club in New York and would go on to become Secretary to the New York GAA Board from 2003-2009 and then New York GAA Chairman from 2009-2011, while also serving as secretary of the Gaelic Park Development Committee since 2011. 

He has served on several national GAA committees and was elected as a GAA Trustee in 2018. At the time of his election as Uachtarán Tofa at Congress 2020 he was a member of the GAA’s Management Committee. 

