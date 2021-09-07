GAA President Larry McCarthy visits Longford clubs

GAA President Larry McCarthy pictured with the Killoe Óg U-17 squad and mentors at The Laurels on Monday evening
GAA President Larry McCarthy paid a visit to The Laurels, Mullinalaghta on Monday evening, taking in the St Patrick's Óg Northern Gaels v Killoe Óg Herterich Butchers Longford U 17 championship game.
He also visited Emmet Park, home of the recently crowned 2020 Longford senior football champions, Killoe, where he met members of the Emmet Óg senior and minor clubs along with club sponsors Paul Rowley (Admore) and Frank Kiernan (Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd).
Larry McCarthy is the 40th GAA President since Maurice Davin in 1884, and the New York GAA representative, a native of Bishopstown, Co Cork, is the first-ever overseas official elected to the high office.
McCarthy moved to the US in 1985 where he became a member of the Sligo Gaelic football club in New York and would go on to become Secretary to the New York GAA Board from 2003-2009 and then New York GAA Chairman from 2009-2011, while also serving as secretary of the Gaelic Park Development Committee since 2011.
He has served on several national GAA committees and was elected as a GAA Trustee in 2018. At the time of his election as Uachtarán Tofa at Congress 2020 he was a member of the GAA’s Management Committee.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta bounce back to master Clonguish
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s improved significantly on their lacklustre 2020 semi-final performance against Longford Slashers a couple of weeks ago to brush aside the challenge of a youthful Clonguish side in the senior championship clash at Maguire Park on Sunday evening.
Longford SFC: Robbie Smyth scores four goals for Abbeylara in exciting win over Dromard
Robbie Smyth scored four goals and three points as Abbeylara edged past Dromard in a very exciting Senior Football Championship Round 1 game at McGee Park on Sunday evening.
Longford SFC: Killoe gradually assert superiority in emphatic win over Fr Manning Gaels
In the end it was all too easy for Killoe as they began their defence of the Connolly Cup with an emphatic win over Fr Manning Gaels at Allen Park on Saturday night.
An Uachtarán Cumann Luathcleas Gael Larry Mc Carthy paid a visit to The Laurels this evening, taking in the St Patrick's Óg Northern Gaels v Killoe Óg Herterich Butchers Longford U 17 championship game. @KilloeGAA @Longford_Leader @ShannonsideFM pic.twitter.com/szw6zKJU5a— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) September 6, 2021
Killoe Emmet Óg were privileged this evening with a visit from Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael where he met members of the Emmet Óg senior and minor clubs along with our club sponsors Paul Rowley(Admore) and Frank Kiernan (Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd). pic.twitter.com/yRPDyenwIX— Killoe GAA (@KilloeGAA) September 6, 2021
Delighted to welcome GAA President Larry McCarty to Emmet Park tonight. pic.twitter.com/ExdS57B1Qi— Declan Rowley (@Declan049603271) September 6, 2021
Longford Minor Football Championship Killoe Og v St. Patrick's Og Northern Gaels at The Laurels in Mullinalaghta this evening. Unique way of displaying the name of the field. Tough night for the hosts. @KilloeGAA @NorthernGaels pic.twitter.com/cY2SGELoJH— Larry McCarthy (@LarryMcCarthy17) September 6, 2021
Longford Minor Football Championship, Killoe Og v St. Patrick's Og Northern Gaels at The Laurels in Mullinalaghta this evening. Unique display of the name of the field. Tough night for the hosts. @KilloeGAA @NorthernGaels— Larry McCarthy (@mccartla) September 7, 2021
