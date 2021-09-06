Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta bounce back to master Clonguish

Gary Rogers pictured in action for Mullinalaghta against Clonguish opponent Ian McCormack in the SFC Round 1 Photo: Syl Healy
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s improved significantly on their lacklustre 2020 semi-final performance against Longford Slashers a couple of weeks ago to brush aside the challenge of a youthful Clonguish side in the senior championship clash at Maguire Park on Sunday evening.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 3-12 Clonguish . . . 2-8
Three first half goals from James McGivney, Jayson Matthews and Cian Mackey set the foundation for victory for Ciaran Fox’s side early on.
Mullinalaghta are now also realigned with former manager Mickey Graham and the Cavan coach’s handprint was all over this fine performance.
MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’ Rourke; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Francis Mulligan; Connor Leonard, Gary Rogers, Michael Cunningham (0-1); John Keegan (0-1), Aidan McElligott (0-2); David McGivney (0-2), James McGivney (1-0), Brendan Fox; Jayson Matthews (1-3, 1m), Rian Brady (0-2), Cian Mackey (1-1).
Subs:- Tom Meehan for S Cadam (injured, 48 mins); Aron Earley for C Leonard (50 mins); Cian McElligott for J Matthews (57 mins).
CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Ryan McHugh, Neil Devlin, Cian Sutton; Francis Molloy, Ronan Sweeney, Patrick Molloy (1-0); Chris Gordon (0-1), Ian McCormack (0-1); Alan Gregg, David Barden (0-2), Niall Reilly; Josh Sorohan, Joe O’ Brien, Jack Duggan (1-4, 3f).
Subs:- Benny Devine for J Sorohan (half-time); Conor Shields for R McHugh (37 mins); Brian Sweeney for C Gordon (37 mins); James Galligan for N Reilly (45 mins); C Gordon for J O’Brien (45 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
