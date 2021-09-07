Aubergine Nua restaurant in Longford town - something unique and diverse to offer

When it comes to restaurants in Longford town, Aubergine Nua has something unique and diverse to offer. That’s all thanks to the extensive skill set of Head Chef Satish Jothi, whose creatively versatile skills have been harnessed and perfected over the course of his distinguished career.

Satish opened the doors to Aubergine Nua just before the pandemic and was forced to close again when Covid-19 restrictions kicked into effect.

But despite the many lockdowns and months of adversity for the hospitality industry, the Ballymahon Street restaurant remained open, providing a takeaway menu to customers.

Now that things are back up and running, with restrictions set to be further eased in the coming weeks, Satish is delighted to welcome customers back to the restaurant, which serves delicious modern European and Irish cuisine.

After moving to Ireland in 2000, Satish spent seven years in the Merrion Hotel, Dublin, working under the pressure of a city location and thriving as he mastered Irish and continental flavours, going on to win a ‘Best Chef Award’.

Eager to further develop his already impressive culinary skills, he went on to explore a range of unique flavours and his career brought him to the midlands where he worked at Red Earth in Mullingar and the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone before becoming a kitchen manager in Center Parcs Longford Forest.

At this stage, he had long held aspirations to open his own restaurant and in 2020 that dream became a reality. Now that the hospitality industry can begin to recover from the effects of the pandemic, Aubergine Nua is set to bring a deliciously diverse menu to the people of Longford.

With an exclusive wine list and a mouth-watering menu, Aubergine Nua is a prime spot for lunch or dinner. The restaurant also caters for groups and parties, with a separate space suitable with its own bar space to ensure privacy for any special occasion. Online table reservation & gift vouchers available.

For bookings at the Aubergine Nua, telephone 043 334 6658.

Aubergine Nua: 17 Ballymahon Street, Longford, Co Longford. N39 A7P9

Opening Times: Wednesday to Sunday. Lunch - 12.30pm to 5pm. Dinner 5pm to 9pm. Closed Mondays & Tuesdays.

Website: www.auberginenua.ie

Facebook: @Auberginenua.ie