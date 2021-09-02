Gardaí in Longford arrest disqualified speeding driver who also had cannabis in car

Gardaí in Longford arrested a disqualified speeding driver earlier this week who also had cannabis in the car.

Via their Twitter account, An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic), it was revealed that the Longford Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check when they found a car travelling at 151kph in a 100kph zone.

After stopping the vehicle, they found that the driver was disqualified and a quantity of cannabis was also discovered.

The driver was arrested and the car was seized and a court appearance will follow. 

