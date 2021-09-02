Funding for new bus for Longford Irish Wheelchair Association

The Irish Wheelchair Association, based in Kenagh, Co Longford, has been allocated €55,654.20 towards the purchase of a bus with adaption.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has this morning (Thursday, September 2) announced the provision of €747,000 to fund 14 vehicles for community-based organisations providing vital services in rural areas nationally.

Under the 2021 CLÁR programme, the funding will support organisations that provide free transport for cancer patients so that they can attend medical appointments.

The vehicles will also be used to assist people who are wheelchair-bound or have other mobility issues.

They will also be used to transport people to day care centres to give respite to family members who are caring for loved ones.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “This funding will ensure some of the most vulnerable people in our communities can access vital supports or attend medical appointments.

“It also reflects a commitment in the Government’s rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, to improve transport and accessibility in Rural Ireland.

“The organisations receiving this funding are voluntary and community-based. They provide their services free of charge and I want to commend them for the invaluable work they do.”

Minister Humphreys added: “Some of the organisations benefiting from this funding are bringing people to day care services to give respite to families who are caring for loved ones with a physical disability or a learning disability. This respite is vital for the families’ wellbeing and I am delighted that my Department can provide this assistance.”

Today’s announcement is in addition to funding of €4.2m for 104 projects which Minister Humphreys recently announced under CLÁR for school and community safety measures, and outdoor community recreation facilities.

Further announcements under the CLÁR programme will be made by Minister Humphreys in the coming weeks.

Details of the successful projects can be found at: https://www.gov.ie/en/collection/bd890-clar-2021-funding-approvals/