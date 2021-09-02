Creditable performance from Longford's Patrick Flanagan on his Paralympics debut

Longford's Patrick Flanagan made his Paralympics debut earlier this morning and he finished in a very creditable 7th place in the S6 400 Freestyle with a time of 5:40.48.
Patrick returns to the pool on Friday, September 3 at 01:23am, where he will race in Heat 2 of the Men's 100m backstroke S6 which also includes swimmers from Germany, France, Croatia, Italy, Ukraine and the Philippines.
Highly creditable performances Thursday in the pool by #TeamIreland’s Barry McClements & Patrick Flanagan, while canoeist Pat O’Leary goes on to semi-final in two events! Well done all! @ParalympicsIRE @Paralympics @sportireland @DeptCulturelRL @dfatirl @IJCC_Tokyo @injtokyo https://t.co/rDhdH67HT1 pic.twitter.com/0jJ4LOKiKd— Ireland in Japan (@IrishEmbJapanEN) September 2, 2021
