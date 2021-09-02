Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Creditable performance from Longford's Patrick Flanagan on his Paralympics debut

Longford Leader reporter

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Patrick Flanagan made his Paralympics debut earlier this morning and he finished in a very creditable 7th place in the S6 400 Freestyle with a time of 5:40.48.

Patrick returns to the pool on Friday, September 3 at 01:23am, where he will race in Heat 2 of the Men's 100m backstroke S6 which also includes swimmers from Germany, France, Croatia, Italy, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Longford swimmer Patrick Flanagan in action on Day 9 of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

