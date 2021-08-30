Seven county Longford projects allocated €244,230 in CLAR funding

Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Seven county Longford projects have received €244,230 in CLAR funding. 

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the allocation of the funding to support schools, playgrounds, infrastructure projects and community organisations in Colehill, Aughnacliffe, Dromard, Killoe, Killeen, Granard and Ballinalee. 

Welcoming the funding under Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme, Deputy Joe Flaherty said, "It is a key strategy to revitalise our rural towns and villages.”  

Senator Micheál Carrigy remarked, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the committees, volunteers, Longford County Council and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD for the work involved in bringing these projects to fruition.

"Since the CLAR scheme was reopened in 2016, it has made a very positive contribution to some of our most remote rural communities, supporting over 1,600 projects with funding of almost €39 million. This funding has helped reinvigorate rural communities all over Ireland."

The successful projects in Co Longford are:

Colehill Community Group – St Sinneach’s NS: €45,000 – Construction new footpath, landscape apron, road markings & signage to  south west corner of Colehill Cross

Colmcille Area Dev Group: €30,000  – Aughnacliffe village safety measures – footpath, hedge clearance & replacement drainage works, fencing & safety measures at junction

Dromard Rural Development – Dromard Playground: €44,951.40– develop a new playground

Killoe Development Group - Killoe Parish Field Walkway €37,800.00 - Walking track, picnic tables & outdoor exercise stations

St Patrick’s NS, Killeen / Muckerstaff: €24,355 – Safety signage & covered outdoor area

Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard: €40,500 – sensory garden & playground equipment

Clonbroney parish hall committee, Ballinalee: €21,614 – public lighting in carpark that services national school & community centre. Path from front of  community  centre to emergency exit doors 

 

