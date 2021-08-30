Seven county Longford projects allocated €244,230 in CLAR funding
Seven county Longford projects have received €244,230 in CLAR funding.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced the allocation of the funding to support schools, playgrounds, infrastructure projects and community organisations in Colehill, Aughnacliffe, Dromard, Killoe, Killeen, Granard and Ballinalee.
Welcoming the funding under Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme, Deputy Joe Flaherty said, "It is a key strategy to revitalise our rural towns and villages.”
Senator Micheál Carrigy remarked, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the committees, volunteers, Longford County Council and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD for the work involved in bringing these projects to fruition.
"Since the CLAR scheme was reopened in 2016, it has made a very positive contribution to some of our most remote rural communities, supporting over 1,600 projects with funding of almost €39 million. This funding has helped reinvigorate rural communities all over Ireland."
The successful projects in Co Longford are:
Colehill Community Group – St Sinneach’s NS: €45,000 – Construction new footpath, landscape apron, road markings & signage to south west corner of Colehill Cross
Colmcille Area Dev Group: €30,000 – Aughnacliffe village safety measures – footpath, hedge clearance & replacement drainage works, fencing & safety measures at junction
Dromard Rural Development – Dromard Playground: €44,951.40– develop a new playground
Killoe Development Group - Killoe Parish Field Walkway €37,800.00 - Walking track, picnic tables & outdoor exercise stations
St Patrick’s NS, Killeen / Muckerstaff: €24,355 – Safety signage & covered outdoor area
Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard: €40,500 – sensory garden & playground equipment
Clonbroney parish hall committee, Ballinalee: €21,614 – public lighting in carpark that services national school & community centre. Path from front of community centre to emergency exit doors
